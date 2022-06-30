Yellow Road Achieves Market Capitalization of $37,841.78 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $37,841.78 and approximately $414.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00193177 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.01510778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00097959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016079 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

