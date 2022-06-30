Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Position Lifted by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Yelp were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,710. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.