Yocoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (YOC)

Yocoin (YOC) traded 171.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Yocoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Yocoin has a total market cap of $69,278.05 and approximately $3.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00027986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00269942 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002284 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003100 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000919 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

YOC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2015. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3755422.0 . The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org . Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YoCoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that enables instant, fast and secure payments globally. “

Buying and Selling Yocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.