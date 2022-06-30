YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $125,394.00

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $977,217.67 and $125,394.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

