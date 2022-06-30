Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,009 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

