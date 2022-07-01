109,222 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. Arch Capital Group accounts for 2.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 8,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

