127619 (MDN.TO) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year.
127619 has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
