135,828 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 135,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 145.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 125,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,434,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
