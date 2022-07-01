135,828 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 135,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 145.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 125,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,434,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 198,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,073,611. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.