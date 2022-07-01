17 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after buying an additional 168,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $280.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

