18,200 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,156,000 after acquiring an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,321,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $310,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $146,259,000 after acquiring an additional 621,927 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $142,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,217 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.