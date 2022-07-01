2,206 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VT opened at $85.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

