269,769 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 269,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $16,757,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 173,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 48,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ASPN. B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark set a $36.00 target price on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

