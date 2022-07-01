29,866 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $101.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67.

