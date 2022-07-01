430 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.76. 18,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,223. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

