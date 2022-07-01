4,310 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,310 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,253. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

