5,874 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,390,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000.

NYSEARCA ACWF opened at $31.06 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.

