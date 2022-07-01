655 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

