9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.26 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.31.

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,347,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,136,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 3,414.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 495,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 481,675 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

