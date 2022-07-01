908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Sells $333,043.62 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $333,043.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,614.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MASS stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 283,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.37 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $39.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 960.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 58,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.