Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,149,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE:JEQ opened at $5.57 on Friday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.