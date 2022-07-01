Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $19.47

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $18.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 4,710 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 166,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 118,625 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 110,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 107,278 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

