Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.

Shares of ASO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.08. 19,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,928. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

