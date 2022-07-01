Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74, Briefing.com reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $154.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.42. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

