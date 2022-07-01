Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Cut to $211.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $241.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.33.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI opened at $154.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.42.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.