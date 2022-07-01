Aegis Begins Coverage on Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Applied UV stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Applied UV has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied UV will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Applied UV (Get Rating)
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
