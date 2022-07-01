AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised AEON Financial Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AEOJF opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. AEON Financial Service has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

