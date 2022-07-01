Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.54

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.54 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 15029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,291,362 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,911 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 23,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.