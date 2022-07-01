Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 809.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 4.7% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,436 shares of company stock worth $89,765,452. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

