Akroma Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $7,364.00 and $10.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,052.83 or 0.05483915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00075654 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.