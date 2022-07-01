Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of ALK opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 151.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

