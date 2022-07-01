Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 721,084 shares.The stock last traded at $10.67 and had previously closed at $10.16.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The stock has a market cap of $892.43 million, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Alector by 4,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

