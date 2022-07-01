Alejandro Quiroz Sells 7,000 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stock

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $139,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,809.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EBF traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $20.07. 1,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,820. The firm has a market cap of $518.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 116.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 6.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

