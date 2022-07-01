Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,838 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $143,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,558,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.71. The company had a trading volume of 339,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,315,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $313.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $228.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

