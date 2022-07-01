Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.81

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 1958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $39,429,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,596,000 after purchasing an additional 718,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,102,000 after purchasing an additional 636,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

