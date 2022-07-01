Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.81

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 1958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.59.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $39,429,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,596,000 after purchasing an additional 718,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,102,000 after purchasing an additional 636,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
