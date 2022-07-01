Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$47.50 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$53.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.65.
AP.UN stock opened at C$33.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$32.30 and a twelve month high of C$48.89.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
