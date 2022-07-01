Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) SVP Sells $2,402,914.66 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00.

GOOGL traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $2,174.75. 1,764,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,015. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,261.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,565.55. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

