Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Raised to $24.00

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.
AMAL opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.75.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
