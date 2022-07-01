AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $29.47. 251,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $3,473,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,771,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMC Networks by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

