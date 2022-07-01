AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.
NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $29.47. 251,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $3,473,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,771,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMC Networks by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
