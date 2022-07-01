AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

