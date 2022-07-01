Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.70

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 13470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

