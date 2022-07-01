Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $123,354,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

