ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.26

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 3915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

