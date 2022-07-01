Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s previous close.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.80.

ADI stock opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $141.69 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

