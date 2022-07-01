Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target at $70.17

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,653,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after buying an additional 374,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after buying an additional 340,405 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter worth $20,161,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

AXNX stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. Axonics has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

