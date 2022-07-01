Analysts Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $37.80

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

CWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 268.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 1,084.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 192.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 88.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

