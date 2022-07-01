Analysts Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) PT at $111.91

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,180,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.