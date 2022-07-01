Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Pond by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,358,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POND stock remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,835. Angel Pond has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.

