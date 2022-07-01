ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Achieves $46,974.45

ANON (ANON) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $46,974.45 and approximately $25.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded down 57.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00189261 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.01141159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00081346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,330.92 or 0.99931803 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

