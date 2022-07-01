Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 73.8% in June

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:AFT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.92. 1,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,668. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $17.20.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
