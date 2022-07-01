AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Up to $90.64

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.64, but opened at $92.89. AppFolio shares last traded at $93.21, with a volume of 117 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPF. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -232.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.85 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,000,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,612,000 after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

